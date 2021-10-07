DJ Hardman Talks Video | Filta Group interview with Keith Hiscock

Hardman & Co Research Hardman Talks Video | Filta Group interview with Keith Hiscock 07-Oct-2021 / 16:39 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman Talks Video | Filta Group interview with Keith Hiscock

On 17 September 2021, Jason Sayers, Filta's CEO, touched base with Keith Hiscock, Hardman & Co's CEO, on Filta's interim results. Jason contemplated how the roadmap for the return to normal trading after the pandemic looked by territory and business line. Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOSZC3eNC2A

The session followed the company's interim results and you can read more about it on our website here: https:// www.hardmanandco.com/hardman-talks-growing-niche-markets-in-services-to-catering-with-jason-sayers-of-filta-group/

Watch the recording: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOSZC3eNC2A

To be first in the know about Hardman & Co's latest digital events, subscribe to the mailing list here.

The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube.

Hardman & Co | 1 Frederick's Place | London | EC2R 8AE | www.hardmanandco.com

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1239263 07-Oct-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239263&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2021 11:39 ET (15:39 GMT)