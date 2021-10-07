GOinfluencer Announces GOIN Marketing Suite to Revolutionize Targeted Marketing for Businesses

BENGALURU, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Recently, GOinfluencer has announced GOIN marketing suite to revolutionize the world of marketing, which makes running an influencer marketing campaign as easy as running a FB or google marketing campaign, but with much better results, higher impact, and in the most cost-effective manner.

For companies to thrive in today's modern world, media presence and advertisements are a non-negotiable expense to achieve long-term brand recognition. But not all companies can afford to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars solely on television and billboards. GOinfluencer assists these small and medium-sized businesses to jump the barrier of explosive advertising with the help of influencer marketing with a low budget point.

Influencers are individuals who have carefully curated their content in a particular field and have gained a dedicated social media following based on it. At its core, influencer marketing uses these individuals to endorse products and projects for the respective brands. GOinfluencer plans to leverage the niche following of these key opinion leaders (KOLs) and disrupt the world of marketing with the launch of GOIN Marketing Suite. It not only makes running an influencer marketing campaign as simple as running a Facebook/Google ad campaign, but with far better results, higher impact, and at a budget friendly cost.

How did it all begin?

GOinfluencer's journey started just after the outbreak of COVID-19, when hundreds of small businesses were shut down. With numerous hours of on ground interactions with these companies, GOinfluencer realised that even though the companies were well informed about the marketing strategies and platforms, they just could not afford it. To tackle this problem, GOinfluencer created a budget friendly suite for influencer marketing. This Suite is equipped with AI and ML algorithms, which give small and medium-sized businesses the tools to reach millions of their niche audience.

GOinfluencer has started with crypto space and currently, they are assisting crypto projects with their influencer marketing campaigns. They plan to expand to other market segments like fashion, lifestyle, food and beverages and sports and fitness in the coming months. The company deals with both the supply side, which consists of the influencers and the demand side, which comprises brands.

Crypto market is currently the most explosive and the fastest growing market. A few million dollar fintechs who were just small startups with only a handful of dedicated employees have made it to the top due to the right investments and with innovative social media marketing. This is what GOinfluencer aims to achieve through their platform. Their mission is to give these small businesses the right platform and the right audience.

Why should one choose GOinfluencer?

Brands are willing to spend hundreds of dollars on conventional digital marketing campaigns to reach the target customer's feed, be it Instagram, Twitter or Facebook but these ads have now become more of a hindrance for users. Therefore, the willingness to click on the product ads has diminished quite a lot.

Now, people prefer to watch videos, read blogs, and refer tweets for reviews from experts in their field who have a substantial and credible follower base. This gives a nuanced way for the marketing industry to introduce their products organically to the target audience. Through its automated marketing suite, GOinfluencer aspires to bridge the gap between the influencers and the brands.

How does GOinfluencer plan to automate the campaigns?

With AI powered advanced search engines, brands can not only select the right set of influencers but also filter them according to their allocated marketing budget.

With data driven algorithms at play, the influencer list will be analysed and ranked based on the proprietary GOinfluencer Score.

The brands and influencers would be able to view in-depth analysis of their performance. They would be able to analyze the scope for future improvements based on their past projects.

Brands would be able to access advanced filter features to shortlist influencers based on different factors, such as marketing budget, influencer follower base, influencer follower loyalty, engagement rate, ROI, etc.

With the fully automated platform, the brands would be able to handle their marketing campaigns on their own at an affordable price.

In addition to these exciting features, GOinfluencer has its native token $GOIN, that would act as the fuel for the platform. The $GOIN, a BSC utility token, can be used to obtain the S-a-a-S advanced influencer analytics feature. The maximum supply of the token is fixed at 1,000,000,000 $GOIN. The majority of the amount raised will be invested in the product's development. In the new age of modern technology, data has become an important aspect of any product and GOinfluencer aims to wield it thoroughly.

The start to this journey of revolutionizing the process of marketing has been nothing short of incredible for GOinfluencer. In just two months of being operational, GOinfluencer has already been working with 30+ crypto projects and has managed campaigns with a cumulative budget of approximately $50,000.

