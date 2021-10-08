

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 3.0 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 266,638 yen.



That missed expectations for a decline of 1.5 percent following the 0.7 percent increase in July.



On a monthly basis, household spending sank 3.9 percent - again missing forecasts for a decline of 2.0 percent after slipping 0.9 percent in the previous month.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 555,009 yen, up 5.4 percent from the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de