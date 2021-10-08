- (PLX AI) - Kongsberg Automotive's Couplings business unit has won a contract with a leading Asian car and commercial vehicle manufacturer worth EUR 32 million in estimated lifetime revenue, and average annual revenue of EUR 5.3 million.
- • The secured contract for the Raufoss ABC System for compressed air offers optimal air system that reduces braking distance, decreases weight, and increases the payload
- • This five-year contract starts in 2021 and will cover heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks, buses, and electric vehicles manufactured in several Asian countries
