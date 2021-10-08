Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of Half-Year Results

8 October 2021

Picton Property Income Limited

("Picton")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Notice of Half-Year Results

Picton will announce its results for the six-month period to 30 September 2021 on Wednesday, 10 November 2021.

A webinar for analysts will be held at 9.00 am on the day. To participate, please email James Verstringhe as detailed below.

For further information:

James Verstringhe

Tavistock

Tel: 020 7920 3150

james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £702 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 46 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2021).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

ENDS