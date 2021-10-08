Developed by US scientists, the model detects and classifies panel faults without the need for additional sensors. It leverages correlations between the power produced by adjacent panels to detect deviations from a panel's otherwise expected behavior.From pv magazine USA Solar arrays can often experience faults that go undetected for long periods of time, causing generation and revenue losses. In particular, residential-scale solar projects lack sensing and instrumentation for performance monitoring and fault detection. Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst addressed this issue ...

