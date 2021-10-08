BE Power will continue to progress plans to construct a 400 MW pumped hydro storage project near Toowoomba in southeast Queensland after the local government authority gave the project its tick of approval.From pv magazine Australia Melbourne-based BE Power will progress to the next stage of the tender process for the proposed $980 million Big T pumped hydro storage project being developed at the 80,000-megalitre Cressbrook Dam after Toowoomba Regional Council (TRC) agreed to provide the developers with access to council-owned land and water assets. Toowoomba Region Mayor Paul Antonio said this ...

