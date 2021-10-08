

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's foreign trade data for August. Exports are forecast to grow 0.5 percent on month, the same rate as posted in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the pound and the franc, it fell against the greenback. Against the yen, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1549 against the greenback, 129.22 against the yen, 0.8488 against the pound and 1.0738 against the franc at 1:55 am ET.



