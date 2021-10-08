DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Agreement

Aggregate Holdings SA: Vonovia acquires an option over 13.3% stake in Adler Group from Aggregate Holdings



08.10.2021 / 08:16

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Vonovia acquires an option over 13.3% stake in Adler Group from Aggregate Holdings Luxembourg, 8 October 2021. Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("Aggregate") today announces it has entered among other things into a call option agreement with Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") whereby Vonovia has the right to acquire a 13.3% stake in Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") at a price significantly in excess of Adler Group's latest closing share price. The call option has a term of 18 months. Benjamin Lee, Chief Financial Officer and John Nacos, Chief Investment Officer at Aggregate, said: "This agreement provides Aggregate with the backing of the leading residential real estate company in Europe to continue the development of Adler Group. It is a demonstration of the strength of Adler Group and the experience of Aggregate as a real estate investor." As part of this transaction, Aggregate group is repaying its outstanding margin loan relating to its strategic stake in Adler Group.

Contact

Benjamin Lee, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +352 20 30 14 60

Mob: +44 7415 121218

b.lee@aggregateholdings.com Boris Lemke, Investment Director

Tel: +352 20 30 14 60

Mob: +44 7943 025474

b.lemke@aggregateholdings.com Olaf Zapke

Tel: +49 (0) 69 921874-89

Mob: +49 (0) 170 7641 971

Finsbury Glover Hering

ozapke@fgh.com About Vonovia: Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 414,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 72,000 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately € 63.0 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings. The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the DAX 30 (today DAX 40) and since September 2020 in the EURO STOXX 50. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, STOXX Europe ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of around 11,000 employees.

About Aggregate Holdings: Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") is a predominantly German-focused real estate investment company, with interests also in Portugal. The company has €8.3bn of assets and a project portfolio with €9.5bn Gross Development Value. In its Build & Hold division, Aggregate owns Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest mixed use real estate development project in central Berlin with c.295,000 sqm of gross construction area ("GCA"), Fürst, the prime commercial asset located on Kurfürstendamm in central Berlin with c. 183,000 sqm of GCA, and Walter and Green Living projects in Berlin with a combined GCA of 620,000 sqm. Aggregate also owns in its Build & Sell division VIC Properties, the largest real estate developer in Portugal with c.570,000 sqm of GCA and €2.8bn Gross Development Value. Additionally, Aggregate holds the 26.6% strategic stake in Adler Group SA, one of Europe's largest residential players, and a 10.8% stake in S Immo AG, a German focused listed commercial company, among other investments.

08.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

