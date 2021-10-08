

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) reported that its profit for 26 weeks ended 28 August 2021 increased to 23.4 million pounds or 5.09 pence per share from 12.3 million pounds or 4.32 pence per share in the previous year.



Statutory profit before tax rose to 28.2 million pounds from the prior year's 14.1 million pounds, reflecting a 4.5 million pounds improvement in exceptional costs and 8.0 million pounds fair value movement on the Group's financial instruments.



Adjusted profit before tax was 24.2 million pounds, an increase of 7.1% year-on-year as a result of increased gross profit and a 19.0% reduction in net finance costs.



Adjusted earnings per share was 4.41 pence per share down from 6.72 pence per share in the prior year.



Total Group revenues for the period were 346.8 million pounds down from 347.2 million pounds last year, as a 3.3% increase in Total product revenue was offset by the decline of 5.7% in Financial Services revenue. Product revenue growth was driven by Strategic brands, up 14.9%, offset by the reduction in revenue from Other brands.



The company expects the Financial Services rate of revenue decline to improve in the second half of the financial year and to be about (5)% for fiscal year 2022. Overall, the company now expect Group revenue to be broadly flat. As a result of focus on profitable growth, the company re-iterated its expectation for adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 93 million pounds to 100 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

N BROWN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de