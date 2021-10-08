Laurent Rousseau, the newly appointed chief executive of Scor, will be the keynote speaker at AM Best's annual Europe Insurance Market Briefing and Methodology Review Seminar in London.

Rousseau, who took the reins at Scor in June 2021, will join AM Best analysts and a host of insurance industry experts for the event, which takes place on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (GMT) at etc.venues St. Paul's in London. This year delegates will also be able to follow the event virtually with an online registration.

Other highlights include Chandra Chadalawada, head of asset-liability management at Legal General, leading a session on responsible investing in the insurance industry, plus Jessica Turner, managing director, Catastrophe Advisory, Guy Carpenter, and Shane Latchman, vice president and managing director, AIR Worldwide, participating in a panel discussion on the growing complexities around climate risk.

Delegates will also hear senior AM Best rating analysts discussing the impact of prevailing economic and political conditions on the operating environment for insurers and reinsurers in key segments of the European (re)insurance sector and London market, as well as in the Middle East and Africa.

Other topics to be discussed during the briefing include implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on insurers; evolving risks and opportunities in the cyber insurance market; and an update on AM Best's Credit Rating activity and outlooks.

The annual afternoon seminar will review benchmarking analysis of EMEA insurers and look at what AM Best expects in terms of future methodology updates, highlighting how the rating agency is addressing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in the credit rating process, as well as the latest developments surrounding IFRS 17.

To register for an in-person or virtual place at the briefing and seminar, or for more information, please visit https://www.ambest.com/conferences/imbeurope2021.

