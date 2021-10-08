

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Texas-based Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Friday announced that it intends to commence a private placement offering of USD denominated 5-year senior secured bonds.



Tidewater, that provides offshore marine support and transportation services worldwide for the offshore energy industry intends to use the net proceeds from the bond issue towards refinancing of the company's outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes.



Shares of Tidewater Inc., closed Thursday's trading at $12.75, up $0.35 or 2.82 percent from previous close.



