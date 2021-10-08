DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Oct-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE
DEALING DATE: 07/10/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.7149
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2118301
CODE: PR1Z
