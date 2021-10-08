

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit widened in August and industrial production increased, data showed on Friday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 590 million in August from EUR 254 million in the same month last year, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs.



In July, the trade deficit was EUR 375 million.



Exports rose 15.9 percent year-on-year in August and imports grew 22.2 percent.



Shipments to the EU countries grew 19.9 percent in August and imports from those countries rose 19.5 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU increased 11.1 percent and imports from those countries rose 19.5 percent.



Industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent monthly in August, following a 0.3 percent rise in July, figures from statistics Finland.



On a yearly basis, industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 4.4 percent in August, following a 3.5 percent growth in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de