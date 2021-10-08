Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SAVOSOLAR OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, OCTOBER 08, 2021 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 185065) SAVOSOLAR OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of Savosolar Oyj will be traded as of October 11, 2021. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: SAVOHU0121 ISIN code: FI4000512249 Orderbook id: 237675 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: October 11, 2021 - October 27, 2021 Trading starts: October 11, 2021 Last trading day: October 19, 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260