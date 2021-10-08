

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy increased in September, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, increased to 42.1 in September from 34.7 in August. In July, the reading was 34.7.



However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index that signals future activity rose to 56.6 in September from 43.7 in the previous month. In July, the reading was 48.4.



