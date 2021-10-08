Anzeige
FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth secures large equipment order from Polyus

FLSmidth has received an order to supply a large package of process equipment for the construction of a new concentrator as part of an expansion of a major Polyus gold mine. The order, which is valued at approximately DKK 350 million, was booked in Q4 2021 and has already become effective.

FLSmidth will supply a range of key mineral processing equipment for the new concentrator, which will deliver a total capacity increase of 8 million tonnes per year. The order comprises solutions across the entire process flowsheet, including a ball mill, flotation technology, thickening, gravity gold concentrators, CIL (carbon-in-leach) circuit, acid wash and detox, screens, pumps and cyclones. A digital automation package is also included. FLSmidth Moscow will provide site services as part of the agreement.

"We are delighted to receive this order for gold processing equipment from a prominent miner. It shows our strength in delivering key, state-of-the-art technologies across the gold flowsheet," comments Mikko Keto, Mining President at FLSmidth. "This is the latest in a series of successful collaborations between FLSmidth and Polyus - and there is no bigger compliment than a returning customer. This order is a clear indication of the customer's satisfaction with FLSmidth's partnership and equipment performance and our dedication to delivering the highest productivity."

Equipment delivery is expected to be complete in 2023.


Contacts

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com


FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to 10,700 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030.
www.flsmidth.com/MissionZero

Attachment

  • Press release FLSmidth secures large equipment order for Polyus (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/471067e6-d77e-40c9-85ac-c7fc21e869fc)

