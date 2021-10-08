

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks held steady on Friday after a survey showed China's service sector recovered in September with renewed and strong increases in both new work and output.



The Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.4 from 46.7 in August.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,082 after rising 1.2 percent on Thursday.



Harbour Energy surged 6.3 percent after announcing it has priced its senior notes offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.50 percent senior notes due October 2026.



N Brown Group jumped 4 percent. The online fashion and homeware retailer doubled half year profits during a strong six month period for its strategic brands.



Electronic parts distributor Electrocomponents gained 1 percent after raising its FY guidance.



Travel stocks traded mostly higher, with British-Airways owner IAG climbing nearly 2 percent after the government announced it will scrap tough COVID-19 quarantine requirements for 47 destinations.



However, TUI Group shares plunged more than 13 percent. The travel company unveiled plans to raise more than 1 billion euros in capital in order to help pay off more than substantial state-backed loans taken during the pandemic.



