Freitag, 08.10.2021
Zuerst NASCAR und dann NASDAQ – TAAT Global gibt Vollgas!
PR Newswire
08.10.2021 | 11:46
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Sparebanken Vest EUR Green 5yr

PR Newswire

London, October 8

Post Stabilisation Notice

08 October 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt

EUR 750,000,000

0.01% Green Covered Bond due 11 November 2026

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +0207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:XS2397352233
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 750,000,000
Description:0.01% Green Covered Bonds due 11 November 2026
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank plc
DZ Bank
ING Bank
Nordea

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.