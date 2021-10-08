COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Sparebanken Vest EUR Green 5yr

Post Stabilisation Notice

08 October 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt

EUR 750,000,000

0.01% Green Covered Bond due 11 November 2026

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +0207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: XS2397352233 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000 Description: 0.01% Green Covered Bonds due 11 November 2026 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Barclays Bank plc

DZ Bank

ING Bank

Nordea

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.