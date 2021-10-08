Meyer Burger plans to start selling a new building-integrated PV product from 2022. It says the solar tiles have a high energy yield, with simplified installation and the ability to also provide heating. German engineering company paXos designed the tiles.From pv magazine Germany Switzerland-based solar module maker Meyer Burger has unveiled new solar tiles for a building-integrated PV (BIPV) project at the Intersolar event, which is being held this week in Munich, Germany. The new product was designed by German engineering company paXos Consulting & Engineering GmbH & Co. KG, which sold the related ...

