Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Zuerst NASCAR und dann NASDAQ – TAAT Global gibt Vollgas!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
08.10.2021 | 12:41
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Netel Holding AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (197/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Netel Holding AB (publ), company
registration number 559327-6263, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing
requirements. Provided that Netel Holding AB (publ), applies for admission to
trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the
liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be October 15,
2021. 

The company has 35,500,130 ordinary shares as per today's date.

Short Name:               NETEL          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 47,703,671       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:               SE0016798417      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:             237971         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                Mid cap         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                  XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   50 Industrials         
--------------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 5010 Construction and materials
--------------------------------------------------

When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 15 up and including October
18, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have
been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see page 25 in the prospectus. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.