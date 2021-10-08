DJ ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV: Net Asset Value(s)

ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV (RUSE) ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Oct-2021 / 12:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV

DEALING DATE: 07-Oct-2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 37.47430000

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 238000

CODE: RUSE

ISIN: LU1483649312

ISIN: LU1483649312 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSE

