Advatix Inc.: Advatix goes local in Latin America through acquisition of UP-Time.cl, an operations consulting company based in Santiago, Chile, bringing industry leading eCommerce solutions to Latin America

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advatix announces this acquisition of UP-Time, establishing its local office in Santiago, Chile to bring the most advanced eCommerce supply chain and technology solutions to LATAM.

Advatix's team comes with global experience from companies including Amazon, FedEx, JDA, Walmart, Kroger. Advatix was recently ranked #493 on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing privately held businesses in the US.

This acquisition will help speed up eCommerce transformation in Latin America. Advatix services that are now offered in LATAM include Operations Consulting, Centralized Global Command Center, and Technology Platforms for Fulfillment, Inventory Management and Logistics.

Through this acquisition, Advatix also gains a local, experienced team and proprietary engineering technology for fulfillment that can support Advatix customers worldwide.

Manish Kapoor is the founder and CEO of Advatix and he said, "I have worked in the Latin American market over the last several years and have always been impressed by the talent pool and work environment in Chile. Having a local team will help us serve LATAM customers better. By joining forces with Up-Time, we are excited to bring the best-in-class eCommerce solutions to growing companies across LATAM."

The Latin America team will also serve as Advatix's global engineering and innovation hub where several new technology solutions will be incubated. The team in Chile will collaborate closely with Advatix's software technology hub in India.

"Advatix is truly a global and fast-growing company, and we are delighted to now be part of it. This is an explosive combination for the LATAM market - precisely what our dynamic industry requires," said Jorge Vasquez, CEO of UP-Time.

Advatix LATAM is already working with local businesses and in discussion with several other companies in need of rapid innovation for their supply chain and technologies for eCommerce.

About Advatix:

Advatix, Inc. is one of the leading providers of eCommerce Supply Chain and Logistics solutions. Advatix is based in Westlake Village, CA with a technology hub in New Delhi, India and a LATAM office in Santiago, Chile. The company currently serves customers in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.advatix.com.

About UP-Time:

UP-Time.cl is now a subsidiary of Advatix Inc. It is an Operations Consulting and Engineering Solutions company based in Santiago, Chile.

