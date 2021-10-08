

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech retail sales accelerated in August, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales accelerated by a working-day 9.3 percent year-on-year in August, after a 5.1 percent growth in July.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales gained 5.1 percent annually in August. Economists had expected a 7.4 percent growth.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in August.



Sales of non-food rose 0.7 percent and sales of food goods gained 0.1 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel decreased 1.5 percent.



