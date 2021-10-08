Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, October 8
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 7 October 2021 was 905.98p (cum income) ex dividend.
With effect from 8 October 2021 the Company's daily net asset value per share will be published on a cum-income basis only.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
08 October 2021
