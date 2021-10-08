Fact.MR: One Third of Plastic Protective Packaging Companies Are likely to Have Sustainable Offering by 2030

- Air Cushions and Bubble Wraps Will Remain To Account for Half of Plastic Packaging Demand through 2031

- Fact.MR's latest report analyzes trends affecting growth in the plastic protective packaging market. It identifies the leading segment in the market in terms of material type and examines factor enabling growth across seven key regions. The report also highlights the various strategies adopted by the market players.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per latest Fact.MR analysis, the global plastic protective packaging market is estimated to be worth around US$ 15 Bn in 2021. The overall sales are expected to grow at 6.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, surpassing a valuation of US$ 28.8 Bn by the end of 2031.

Increasing manufacturing output, high consumer spending through e-commerce, and continuous technological advancements are some of the factors driving the plastic protective packaging market.

Rising manufacturing activities across various industries are fueling the demand for plastic protective packaging. Manufacturers are continuously emphasizing on reducing the overall shipping and logistics costs incurred in supply chains.

As plastic protective packaging solutions offer superior security, temperature resistance, durability, high barrier against damage, and cost-efficient features, they are being extensively adopted for shipping and transportation of diverse products.

Request a report sample to gain compressive insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3277

Growing popularity of e-commerce is one of the chief factors driving the plastic protective packaging demand. With changing lifestyle people are more inclined towards purchasing products online. Expansion of ecommerce platforms will therefore present conducive environment for the growth of the market.

Key players are continuously focusing on launching new products from recycled materials. New recycling plants are being established. More attention is being given towards easy-to-use designs. This is expected create novel scope for expansion of the market worldwide.

Besides this, sales are expected to increase on account of the growing demand for pre-packaged foods. Stretch wraps have emerged as a preferred packaging solution in the food sector. As per Fact.MR, the demand for stretch wrap will grow swiftly as a result of its better recyclability, flexibility, and moisture, dust and tamper resistance. Sales of LDPE (low density polyethylene) resin-based stretch wrap are expected to reach around 3 million tons in 2022.

"Focus on innovations has become the top priority for companies operating in the plastic protective packaging market. They are emphasizing on the use of recycled materials to offer sustainable packaging solutions and curb carbon footprint," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Plastic Protective Packaging Market Survey

Global plastic protective packaging market is poised to expand by 2X through 2031.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at around 5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031 owing to the presence of prominent packaging giants.

Sales of plastic protective packaging across the Europe are projected to generate revenues of over US$ 4 Bn by 2021 end.

are projected to generate revenues of over by 2021 end. China will emerge as a lucrative market for plastic protective packaging market during the forecast period.

will emerge as a lucrative market for plastic protective packaging market during the forecast period. Air cushions and bubble wraps will collectively generate 50% of the total revenue.

Key Drivers

Expansion of manufacturing industries along with growing demand for cost efficient packaging solutions are driving the plastic protective packaging market

Improving ecommerce penetration worldwide and focus on expansion of online presence by diverse brands will create scope for increasing sales of plastic protective packaging

Introduction of lightweight and recyclable plastic materials like polypropylene (PP) will bode well for the market.

To gain in-depth insights on Plastic Protective Packaging Market, request methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3277

Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the plastic protective packaging market are focusing on developing innovative products to strengthen their position. They have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, new product launches and collaborations.

In January 2021 , the protective packaging specialist Storopack launched a new air cushion film that is produced from 100% recycled material. The new product i.e., AIRplus 100% is ideal for companies that value high quality protective packaging to keep their own products safe.

, the protective packaging specialist Storopack launched a new air cushion film that is produced from 100% recycled material. The new product i.e., AIRplus 100% is ideal for companies that value high quality protective packaging to keep their own products safe. In January 2020 , Sealed Air Corporation, the original inventor of BUBBLE WRAP launched a new version of BUBBLE WRAP brand packaging material that is made with at least 90% recycled content,

Some of the prominent players operating in the plastic protective packaging market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Berry Global Group Inc.

AEP Industries Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Signode Packaging Systems Corporation

Winpak Ltd.

Kureha Corporation

PREMIUM PACK GmbH

Flexopack S.A.

Schur Flexibles Group

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Allfo Vakuumverpackungen Hans Bresele Kg

Kuplast Matejka Kumar S.P.

Buergofol GmbH

More Insights on the Global Plastic Protective Packaging Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of plastic protective packaging market, presenting historical

demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for plastic protective packaging with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Material Type

Air Cushion Plastic Protective Packaging

PP



HDPE



LDPE



LLDPE

Plastic Mailer Protective Packaging

PP



HDPE



LDPE



LLDPE

Bubble Plastic Protective Packaging

PP



HDPE



LDPE



LLDPE

Dunnage Bags Plastic Protective Packaging

PP



HDPE



LDPE



PVC

Sleeves Plastic Protective Packaging

PP



HDPE



LDPE



PVC

Shrink Wrap Plastic Protective Packaging

PP



HDPE



LDPE



LLDPE



PVC

Stretch Wrap Plastic Protective Packaging

PP



HDPE



LDPE



LLDPE



PVC

Stretch Hood Plastic Protective Packaging

HDPE



LDPE



LLDPE

Key Questions Covered in the Plastic Protective Packaging Sales Outlook Report

The report offers insight into plastic protective packaging demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for plastic protective packaging market between 2021 and 2031

Plastic protective packaging market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Plastic protective packaging market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

The packaging industry has seen technological disruption like no other. The rise of the modest packaging to an Intelligent solution which drives consumer experience but also in an eco-friendly way, has been stupendous.

Join our webinar on "Rise of Intelligent Packaging" in collaboration with MarketNage and Future Market Insights with industry experts. Register here: https://bit.ly/3lpeZoi

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain -

Food Service Packaging Market- Changing lifestyles have influenced eating patterns, with ready-to-eat foods becoming more popular. As a result, demand for various types of food service packaging has increased, with an emphasis on convenient packaging driving demand. During the COVID-19 crisis, there was a surge in demand for reusable and recyclable containers. This prompted companies to create organic, environment friendly, and recyclable items for the worldwide market. In the food service packaging sector, paper packaging, refilling, recycling, and lowering packing volumes have all gained popularity.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market- The global pharmaceutical packaging market will expand rapidly as a result of increased population, consumer awareness, and disposable income. When severe disease epidemics like the Corona virus and H1N1 occur frequently, countries are forced to make incremental investments in healthcare in order to raise life expectancy. As a result, there is a rise in demand for pharmaceutical packaging. Developed regions, on the other hand, are seeing an increase in the number of elderly people. Because of its good mechanical, thermal, physical, and electrical qualities, polypropylene, a sub-segment of plastics and polymers, will see increased demand.

Promotional Packaging Market- Increased consumer preference for innovative and convenient packaging characterizes the promotional packaging market globally. Promotional packaging is a successful channel that is increasingly being used due to attributes like as reusability that are presented to attract consumers, as well as a growing emphasis on marketing optimization as a result of greater competition. Furthermore, trends such as demonstrating how recyclable materials are utilized to manufacture these packaging solutions appeal to consumers who want to purchase environment friendly products, which is having a direct impact on the promotional packaging market.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & chemical and materials, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg