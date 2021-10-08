Luoyang Glass is planning to deploy two solar glass production lines with an annual capacity of 1,200 tons each and wafer maker Wuxi Shangji has secured a big supply agreement from Longsheng New Energy. Furthermore, Tongwei has reported increasing profits driven by its polysilicon business.Shanghai-listed glass manufacturer Luoyang Glass is planning to deploy two solar glass production lines with an annual capacity of 1,200 tons each. The plan will require around RMB 2.29 billion ($264.6 million) in investments. The new factory will be located in Luyoang, Henan Province. The entire project is ...

