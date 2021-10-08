

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) said the company was awarded a four-year, not-to-exceed $28 million contract to provide maintenance management consultant services for the North Texas Tollway Authority. NTTA manages the toll system and transportation infrastructure for six counties in North Texas, SNC-Lavalin noted. Under the contract, the company will help establish processes to manage the maintenance of assets.



'Combining our resources in Texas with our national expertise, and the knowledge gained from serving as NTTA's general engineering consultant for the last eight years, our team will bring lessons learned and best practices to deliver an efficient and effective asset maintenance management program,' said George Nash, CEO, Atkins North America.



