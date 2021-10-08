Anzeige
Freitag, 08.10.2021
Zuerst NASCAR und dann NASDAQ – TAAT Global gibt Vollgas!
WKN: A2PFHV ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Ticker-Symbol: DGW2 
Frankfurt
08.10.21
09:16 Uhr
12,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
08.10.2021 | 14:43
92 Leser
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER -2-

DJ PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS) 08-Oct-2021 / 13:10 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION 

(a) Full name of discloser:                              Kevin Beatty 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from N/A 
1(a): 
 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee 
(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form 
relates:                                        Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
                                            ("DMGT") 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) Status of person making the disclosure: 
                                            Person acting in concert with 
 e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (specify   the offeree (DMGT) 
name of offeror/offeree) 
(e) Date dealing undertaken:                              7 October 2021 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in 
respect of any other party to the offer?                        N/A 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing 

Class of relevant security: 
                                          DMGT 12.5p (non-voting) A ordinary 
 
                                          Interests     Short positions 
                                          Number   %   Number   % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  607,128   0.29  Nil    Nil 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
                                          Nil     Nil  Nil    Nil 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil     Nil  Nil    Nil 
 
                                          607,128   0.29  Nil    Nil 
 TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) 

Class of relevant security in 
relation to which subscription right DMGT 12.5p (non-voting) A Ordinary 
exists: 
                          DMGT    DMGT    DMGT Long Term   DMGT     DMGT 
                   Plan name   Deferred  Deferred  Executive Incentive Executive  Executive 
                          Bonus Plan Bonus Plan Plan 2017*     Director   Director 
                                               LTIP     LTIP 
                   Award date   06.12.2018 10.12.2019 26.06.2019     31.03.2021  31.03.2021 
                   Vesting date  06.12.2020 10.12.2021 01.12.2021     30.09.2029  30.09.2030 
                   Option price  Nil    Nil    Nil         Nil     Nil 
                   Unvested 
                   options /   Nil    22,745   363,672       608,033   561,452 
Details, including nature of the   awards 
rights concerned and relevant 
percentages:             Vested options 12,729   Nil    Nil         Nil     Nil 
                   / awards 
                   Total options 
                   / awards    13,337**  22,745   381,064**      608,033   561,452 
                   outstanding

*Award subject to performance conditions and a maximum number of shares

included in the table above.

**The total number of options was adjusted pursuant to DMGT's sale of its stake

in Euromoney.

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser) 

Purchase/sale 
Class of relevant security        Number of securities Price per unit 
 
N/A            N/A      N/A         N/A

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser 

Purchases/ 
Class of relevant   sales     Total number of    Highest price per unit paid/  Lowest price per unit paid/ 
security               securities       received            received 
 
N/A          N/A      N/A          N/A              N/A

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

Product    Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant description                              Number of reference Price per 
security            e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/ securities      unit 
         e.g. CFD   reducing a long/short position 
N/A        N/A      N/A                           N/A         N/A

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Type 
Class of   Product     Writing,      Number of securities Exercise            Option money 
relevant   description e.g. purchasing,     to which option   price per e.g.     Expiry paid/ received 
security   call option   selling, varying  relates       unit    American,  date  per unit 
                etc.                        European 
                                          etc. 
N/A      N/A       N/A         N/A         N/A    N/A     N/A  N/A

(ii) Exercise 

Class of relevant     Product description Exercising/ exercised 
security                   against           Number of securities Exercise price per unit 
             e.g. call option 
N/A            N/A         N/A             N/A         N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 

Class of     Nature of dealing                                   Price per unit 
relevant                              Details               (if applicable) 
security     e.g. subscription, conversion 
DMGT 12.5p    Monthly purchase of shares by Equiniti Limited,  Purchase of 15 A Ordinary shares 
(non-voting) A  the administrators of the DMGT 2010 Share     under the DMGT 2010 Share Incentive GBP10.66 
Ordinary     Incentive Plan                   Plan

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
None.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2021 08:11 ET (12:11 GMT)

DJ PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER -2-

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person 
acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" 
None.

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached? 

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO 
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)       NO 
Date of disclosure: 8 October 2021 
          Fran Sallas 
Contact name: 
          Company secretary of DMGT 
Telephone number:  +44 (0)20 3615 2904

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code: DCC - Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
TIDM:      DMGT 
LEI Code:    4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  123929 
EQS News ID:  1239507 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239507&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2021 08:11 ET (12:11 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
