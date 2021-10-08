DJ AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF (PR1S) AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Oct-2021 / 15:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF

DEALING DATE: 07/10/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.6171

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 213702

CODE: PR1S

ISIN: LU1931975319 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1S Sequence No.: 123960 EQS News ID: 1239567 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

