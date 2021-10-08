BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT: Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2021



A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2021 will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2021 may also be viewed at:

www.blackrock.com/uk/brla

8 October 2021

