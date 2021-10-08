Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Zuerst NASCAR und dann NASDAQ – TAAT Global gibt Vollgas!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.10.2021 | 17:22
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

PR Newswire

London, October 7

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)


SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT: Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2021

A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2021 will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2021 may also be viewed at:

www.blackrock.com/uk/brla

8 October 2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.