Global Hydrogen Market Revenue to Jump to $196,934.5 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydrogen market value will rise to $196,934.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2030. The market is being driven by the surging requirement for ammonia, owing to the mushrooming utilization of ammonia-based fertilizers, and burgeoning need for hydrogen in the refining industry.

The ballooning use of ammonia-based fertilizers is a major hydrogen market growth driver. Because of various human, climatic, and environmental factors, the availability of arable land is declining rapidly. As per the World Bank, arable land per person reduced from 0.2 hectares in 2011 to 0.19 hectares in 2016. This has massively propelled the demand for the judicious use of the available land, thereby driving the use of ammonia-based fertilizers.

Key Findings of Global Hydrogen Market Report

The steam-methane reforming production process was the most popular in the hydrogen market in the past. As compared to other processes, hydrogen production via it is cheaper.

The on-site generation distribution method will exhibit the fastest adoption in the hydrogen market in the upcoming years. The on-site generation method is more cost-effective than the cylinder and tanker methods when utilized for a long period (generally 10-15 years).

The chemical industry will contribute the highest revenue to the hydrogen market in the future. Hydrogen is used as a raw material in the production of various basic chemicals, such as ammonia and methanol.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) was the largest hydrogen market in the years gone by because of the existence of several petrochemical and chemical companies in South Korea , Japan , and China . As per the European Chemical Industry Council, China generated the highest revenue in the global chemical industry in 2018.

The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the progress of the hydrogen market, as the imposition of lockdowns led to the shutting down of various industries, including steel, chemical processing, and crude oil refining. Additionally, the closure of borders caused disruptions in natural gas supply, which subsequently affected the production and sale of hydrogen.

Linde Plc, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Iwatani Corporation, Yateem Oxygen, Air Liquide S.A., SOL SpA, Nel ASA, Air Water Inc., and Messer Group GmbH are some of the major hydrogen market players.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

Hydrogen Market Production Process

Steam-Methane Reforming

Coal Gasification

Electrolysis

Partial Oxidation

Others (Renewable Liquid Reforming, Fermentation, Methanol Reforming, and Ammonia Cracking)

Hydrogen Market Distribution Method

On-Site Generation

Cylinder

Tanker

Hydrogen Market End User

Chemical

Ammonia



Methanol



Polymer



Resin

Refineries

Metal Processing

Others (Transport, Aviation, and Marine)

Hydrogen Market Geographical Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America (LATAM)

(LATAM) Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Chile

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa

Major Market

U.S. hydrogen market



China hydrogen market

hydrogen market

Saudi Arabia hydrogen market

hydrogen market

Germany hydrogen market

hydrogen market South Korea hydrogen market

hydrogen market By production process



By distribution method



By end user

