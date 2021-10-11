Harrogate Group Plc - Correction: temporary suspension, etc.

This announcement corrects an announcement released at 07.00 BST on Friday, 8thOctober 2021, which should be disregarded (typographical error in headline). There follows the corrected text in full:

"THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16THAPRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 (THE "MARKET ABUSE REGULATION"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT THE INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

HARROGATE GROUP PLC

("Harrogate Group" or the "Company")

Results for the Financial Year ended 31stMarch 2021, Share Suspension and Surrounding Matters

The Directors of the Company acknowledge with regret that the Company was unable to meet the statutory deadline for the announcement and filing with the Registrar of Companies ("The Registrar") of its annual, audited financial statements and the report of the Directors on 30thSeptember 2021 and that, as a consequence of this and in accordance with the Rules for Issuers applicable to the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market, Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") has been obliged on 1stOctober 2021 temporarily to suspend the ordinary shares of the Company from their quotation on AQSE.

The Company had prior to the due filing date informed The Registrar that it would likely be unable to file audited accounts by that date and has agreed with The Registrar's office an extension of the deadline for filing until 31stDecember 2021.

Harrogate Group's principal area of business focus has been heavily impacted by the fallout from the Covid-19 ("C-19") pandemic and the successive measures implemented in England in the interest of public health to reduce or slow the spread of various mutations of the C-19 virus. Additionally, C-19 has caused severe dislocation for local authorities to which the Company offers services in England, many or most of which have seen not only the disruptions associated with changed working and operational patters familiar to most businesses and individual but also an increase in demands upon them which, in turn, have caused significant and previously-unbudgeted financial stresses. This, against the backdrop of central government financial policy which is seeking to restore equilibrium to the public finance following an expansion in public credit unprecedented in peacetime.

It is the Directors' intention to publish the Company's financial statements for the period 1stApril 2020 to 31stMarch 2021 at the earliest practicable juncture and to provide shareholders and the market with a comprehensive business update.

Reginald J. Brealey,

Chairman,

Lincoln, 7thOctober 2021

This announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Harrogate Group accept responsibility for its content."

