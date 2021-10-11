Anzeige
Montag, 11.10.2021
Chance der Woche! Institutionelles Kapital für Innocan!
11.10.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Inderes to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

Oct 11, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Inderes shares
(short name: INDERES) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Finland. The company belongs to Technology sector. Inderes is the 147th company
to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it
represents the 19th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. 

Inderes' business is to connect investors and companies. Inderes caters to over
150 Finnish and Swedish listed companies that want to serve their owners and
investors by ensuring better investor relations. The Inderes investor community
is home to over 64,000 active members. Inderes' goal is to democratize
information in the financial markets by enabling efficient IR for all
companies, and by granting all investors access to high-quality information.
Inderes was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. Twitter:
@inderes_IR. For more information 

"Our listing is the natural continuation for Inderes since our business focuses
on services for public companies and investors. We are happy to gain 10,000 new
owners even though the IPO was targeted solely to our community members. We
also achieved our goal of an efficient First North listing which we hope
encourages other entrepreneurs to go public", says CEO Mikael Rautanen of
Inderes. 

"We are pleased to welcome Inderes to Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Finland," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Inderes has done a
remarkable job by increasing analyst coverage to a large amount of listed
companies in Finland and giving access for information to a wide community of
retail investors. We look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and
its shareholders." 

Inderes has appointed Sisu Partners Oy as its Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq First North Growth Market 
Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Media contact:
Maarit Bystedt
Tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
