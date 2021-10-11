- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk is likely to see strong sales of its new obesity drug, Wegovy, that should offset losses of insulin revenue in China next year, analysts at Nordea said.
- • Novo price target raised to DKK 680 from DKK 650 at Nordea, with buy reiterated
- • Volume-based procurement covering insulin in China may dent Novo's sales there by DKK 3.5 billion, Nordea estimates
- • But this will be offset by Wegovy sales, which may eventually end up peaking at $10.5 billion, the analysts said
- • Novo can deliver double-digit top-line growth in the next 2 years: Nordea
