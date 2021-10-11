

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - XP Power Ltd (XPP.L) on Monday said its revenue in the third quarter was $61.6 million pounds, a 5% decline year-on year on a constant currency. However, orders for the quarter increased 87% on constant currency to 97.2 million pounds.



The company attributed revenue decline in the quarter to the exceptional Covid-19 related sales growth in the healthcare sector last year.



Hike in orders in the quarter was helped by higher growth in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment sector, improvement in industrial technology, and a pick-up in healthcare segment, XP Power said.



Additionally, the company's Board has declared a dividend of 21.0 pence per share for the third quarter, to be paid on 17 January 2022 to shareholders of record as of 10 December 2021.



'While our order book provides us with excellent visibility well into 2022, we continue to monitor closely the impact of the current uncertainties in global supply chains, including shortages of key components, ongoing COVID-19 challenges and freight capacity constraints, with associated increased costs,' the company said.



