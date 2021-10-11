- (PLX AI) - Siemens Gamesa shares fell more than 2% in Germany after Bank of America analysts cut the stock to underperform from neutral.
- • Price inflation on raw materials and logistics challenges have affected wind turbine producers this year
- • Steel, the largest input cost for wind turbines, has seen a significant price increase
- • These pressures have been growing in Q3 and are not threatening Siemens Gamesa's guidance for next year compared to consensus, Bank of America said
- • Siemens Gamesa price target cut to EUR 18.80 from EUR 25
- • Onshore volumes should decline next year, and stay flat in a best-case scenario offshore, BofA said
