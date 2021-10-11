Nasdaq Tallinn: Enefit Green - company introduction webinar on October 12

Enefit Green invites to a webinar regarding IPO (in English). Enefit Green, the leading diversified renewable energy producer in the Baltic Sea region, published on October 5 an initial public offering, listing and admission to trading prospectus and announced the offering of shares that will last until October 14, 2021. Enefit Green is inviting investors in Latvia and Lithuania to participate in the webinar regarding IPO on Tuesday, October 12 starting at 11:30 am. The representatives of the company will provide an overview of Enefit Green's core activities, financial indicators, development plans and the initial public offering (IPO). Aavo Kärmas, Chairman of the Management Board of Enefit Green, and Veiko Räim, Chief Financial Officer, will present the company and answer investors' questions. The duration of the webinar is planned to be up to 1 hour. The working language is English. Participation in the webinar To follow the webinar, you will need a computer with an internet connection and headphones. Register for webinar by sending your name and e-mail to kadri.korsten@energia.ee, on October 12, 10 a.m. at the latest. You will be sent a Teams meeting link to follow the webinar. For more information please contact: Kadri Korsten Renewable Energy Communications Manager kadri.korsten@energia.ee +372 53 43 9739 Enefit Green is a renewable energy company belonging to the Eesti Energia group and owns a total of 22 wind farms in four markets - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland - as well as 38 solar power plants, 4 CHP plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric power plant. The company produced a total of 1.35 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 2020. Enefit Green's revenue in 2020 amounted to EUR 162.7 million and its EBITDA was EUR 110.2 million.