11.10.2021 | 09:41
Nasdaq Tallinn: Enefit Green - company introduction webinar on October 12

Enefit Green invites to a webinar regarding IPO (in English).

Enefit Green, the leading diversified renewable energy producer in the Baltic
Sea region, published on October 5 an initial public offering, listing and
admission to trading prospectus and announced the offering of shares that will
last until October 14, 2021. 

Enefit Green is inviting investors in Latvia and Lithuania to participate in
the webinar regarding IPO on Tuesday, October 12 starting at 11:30 am. The
representatives of the company will provide an overview of Enefit Green's core
activities, financial indicators, development plans and the initial public
offering (IPO). 

Aavo Kärmas, Chairman of the Management Board of Enefit Green, and Veiko Räim,
Chief Financial Officer, will present the company and answer investors'
questions. The duration of the webinar is planned to be up to 1 hour. The
working language is English. 



Participation in the webinar

To follow the webinar, you will need a computer with an internet connection and
headphones. 
Register for webinar by sending your name and e-mail to
kadri.korsten@energia.ee, on October 12, 10 a.m. at the latest. You will be
sent a Teams meeting link to follow the webinar. 

For more information please contact:


Kadri Korsten
Renewable Energy Communications Manager
kadri.korsten@energia.ee
+372 53 43 9739



Enefit Green is a renewable energy company belonging to the Eesti Energia group
and owns a total of 22 wind farms in four markets - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania,
and Poland - as well as 38 solar power plants, 4 CHP plants, a pellet plant and
a hydroelectric power plant. The company produced a total of 1.35
terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 2020. Enefit Green's revenue in 2020
amounted to EUR 162.7 million and its EBITDA was EUR 110.2 million.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
