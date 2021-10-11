

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior Plc (SNR.L), on Monday, announced that trading in the nine-month period ended September 2021 has been in line with management expectations.



For the period, Group revenue was £496 million, 7% lower, on a constant currency basis, than the equivalent period in the prior year, part of which was pre-COVID and also included Senior Aerospace Connecticut for the full nine months.



Excluding Senior Aerospace Connecticut, revenue for the nine-month period on an organic, constant currency basis declined by 4%.



Net debt at the end of September 2021 was £94 million, a reduction of £35 million from December 2020 and is in line with the company's normal seasonal working capital pattern.



