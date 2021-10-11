Anzeige
Montag, 11.10.2021
Renditechance: Die große Wochenspekulation: Wo was geht…
PR Newswire
11.10.2021 | 10:28
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, October 11

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock World Mining Trust plc as at 30 June 2021 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/bwmt-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

11 October 2021

© 2021 PR Newswire
