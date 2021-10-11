BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
London, October 11
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (the "Company")
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock World Mining Trust plc as at 30 June 2021 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/bwmt-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427
11 October 2021
