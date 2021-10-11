

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's trade surplus decreased in August, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The total trade surplus fell to DKK 11.0 billion in August from DKK 11.5 billion in July.



Exports increased 0.8 percent monthly in August and imports grew 1.4 percent.



The goods trade surplus fell to DKK 6.1 billion in August from DKK 7.4 billion in July. Goods exports fell 1.8 percent and imports remained unchanged.



The surplus in the services trade rose to DKK 5.0 billion in August from DKK 4.1 billion in the previous month. Exports increased 5.1 percent and imports rose 3.6 percent.



The current account surplus increased to DKK 14.3 billion in August from DKK 14.7 billion in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de