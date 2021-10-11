Lactips launches Plastic Free Paper: the first paper packaging coating that is plastic- and PFAS-free and fully recyclable and compostable

- Plastic Free Paper: the only coating solution to replace plastics and chemical treatments for sealable packaging papers, a barrier to oxygen, fats and mineral oils

- Plastic Free Paper: adapted for industrial use for food and non-food applications

SAINT-JEAN-BONNEFONDS, France, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lactips, the French company specialized in producing a 100% biosourced casein-based plastic material that is biodegradable in water and home compostable, has developed a first-generation coating solution that respects the barrier properties of cellulose packaging without impacting its end-of-life.

Lactips has worked with the eco-organization CITEO to develop this cellulose matrix coating solution that ensures the total recyclability of papers and cardboards by combining the thermoplastic developed by Lactips with the papers.

100% biosourced, home compostable and heat-sealed, Plastic Free Paper provides the oxygen, fat and mineral oil barriers that are essential for preserving food products and ensuring compliance with food contact standards.

Tests confirming no impact on the recyclability of the papers and cardboards have been carried out with Centre Technique du Papier (CTP) in France and Papiertechnische Stiftung (PTS) in Germany for the first applications, which will be available during the first half of 2022:

- Replacing per- or poly-fluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) for papers that need to be grease-proof (fast food packaging) in accordance with the regulations in force;

- Replacing the sealable plastic layer for non-food packaging (mailing films or food films for dry or fatty products: tea bags, confectionery, pet chews, etc.).

The Plastic Free Paper solution offers an alternative for manufacturers (processors and brands) in line with the European directive restricting single-use plastics (Directive 2019/904/EC). The material developed by Lactips is a natural polymer, in accordance with European Regulation no.1907/2006 (REACH), exempt from the demands and restrictions set by this directive.

About Lactips

To support manufacturers with their ecological and regulatory transition, Lactips has developed a natural polymer that offers a range of outstanding technical features and is adapted for industrial machines. Aligned with sustainable development challenges in the packaging sector, Lactips pellets are used to produce 100% natural and biodegradable solutions for diverse food and non-food applications. www.lactips.com

