The acquisition gives Reliance New Energy Solar access to Sterling and Wilson Solar's PV plant engineering and project management skills as it aspires to become a global leader in green energy based on the latest and most cost-competitive technologies and development capabilities.From pv magazine India Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd, the new energy arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, has agreed to acquire a 40% stake in Indian multinational Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL), one of the largest PV plant engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and operation and maintenance solution providers ...

