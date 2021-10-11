From iron ore magnate to renewable energy mogul, Dr. Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest intends to produce everything he needs to turn the world away from fossil fuels to green hydrogen. The latest? A renewable energy infrastructure manufacturing facility in Aldoga, near Gladstone in Central Queensland.From pv magazine Australia Founder of Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) and more recently of Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), Dr. Andrew Forrest yesterday made a joint announcement with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in the Port of Gladstone, that FFI will build the world's largest green-energy infrastructure ...

