

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation increased in September, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.8 percent increase in August. This was the highest increase since November 2012.



Prices for transport rose the most by 4.9 percent in August, mainly due to higher prices for petrol and diesel.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased 4.7 percent and those of housing, electricity and heating increased by 3.2 percent.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, rose to 1.3 percent in September from 1.0 percent in August.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 2.4 percent in September, following a 1.8 percent growth in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in September.



