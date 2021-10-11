

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving lower on Monday, with concerns about inflation and higher interest rates weighing on sentiment.



Investors also awaited cues from the upcoming earnings season to assess the impact of supply chain disruptions and rising costs.



The U.S. earnings season kicks off this week, with JPMorgan reporting on Wednesday, followed by BofA, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup on Thursday, and Goldman on Friday.



The benchmark DAX dipped 32 points, or 0.2 percent, to 15,173 after losing 0.3 percent on Friday.



LEG Immobilien shares fell about 1 percent after the company entered into a letter of intent for the acquisition of about 15,500 residential units of Adler Group. Shares of real estate investor Adler Group tumbled 2.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de