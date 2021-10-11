

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's trade deficit widened in August, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 1.729 billion in August from EUR 1.514 billion in the same month last year. In July, the trade deficit was EUR 2.186 billion.



Exports rose 23.3 percent annually in August, after a 14.6 percent growth in July.



Imports gained 21.1 percent yearly in August, after a 24.3 percent rise in the previous month.



For the January to August period, the trade deficit was EUR 14.602 billion. Exports rose 24.4 percent and imports rose 24.9 percent.



