

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As Covid-related hospitalizations in the United States rapidly decreasing, the number of people admitted in hospitals in the country with coronavirus infection recorded a sharp fall of 20 percent in a fortnight.



67,851 people are currently hospitalized in the U.S., as per data compiled by New York Times Sunday. Out of them, 17963 patients are admitted in intensive care units.



This is in sharp contrast to 96000 Covid patients in hospitals across the country, recorded a month ago.



Simultaneously, a 19 percent fall in infections was recorded in last two weeks. With 22201 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 44,339,830, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



An additional 255 Covid deaths took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 713,350.



Sunday's lower metrics, as a rule, are attributed to reporting delays on holidays.



Ohio reported the most number of cases - 5,399 - at the weekend while Texas - 105 - reported most COVID-related deaths.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics, with 4,684,290 cases and 70,176 people dying due to the disease there.



34,664,963 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 187,215,471 people in the United States, or 56.4 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 84 percent of people above 65.



216,889,814 people, or 65.3 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



401,819,240 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



7,786,263 people have so far received booster doses, which accounts for just 4.2 percent of the population.



In a major Covid-related news development outside the United States, The Australian city of Sydney lifted a 107-day long lockdown after passing a key vaccination target.



