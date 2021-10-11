

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita announced commitment to climate action goals with validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The organization has approved two goals supply chain partners representing 70% of emissions will set climate change goals by 202; reduce its carbon emissions by 50% by 2025.



As part of its effort, DaVita is asking suppliers to reduce their own emissions, which would help shrink the health care provider's own greenhouse gas footprint.



Earlier this year, DaVita announced ambitious 2025 goals designed to support the company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy.



As part of the development process, DaVita undertook two years of research to provide a roadmap to achieve its long-term stretch goal of cutting the company's Scope 1 and 2 emissions in half by 2025, five years earlier than what is required by the SBTi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DAVITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de