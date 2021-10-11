Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Sparinvest - name change of sub-fund

The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 13 October 2021. ISIN: DK0010014778 --------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinv Cumulus Value KL A --------------------------------------------------- New name: Sparinvest Mix Aktier KL A --------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPICUMKLA --------------------------------------------------- New short name: SPIMAKLA --------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3815 --------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1019543