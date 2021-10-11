Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
11.10.2021 | 12:53
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Sparinvest - name change of sub-fund

The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 13 October
2021. 



ISIN:          DK0010014778       
---------------------------------------------------
Name:          Sparinv Cumulus Value KL A
---------------------------------------------------
New name:        Sparinvest Mix Aktier KL A
---------------------------------------------------
Short name:       SPICUMKLA         
---------------------------------------------------
New short name:     SPIMAKLA         
---------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 3815           
---------------------------------------------------







For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45)
33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1019543
